Prataap Snacks Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 280.35 crore, up 6.34% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 280.35 crore in September 2018 up 6.34% from Rs. 263.64 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.50 crore in September 2018 down 16.08% from Rs. 13.70 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.02 crore in September 2018 down 12.43% from Rs. 27.43 crore in September 2017.

Prataap Snacks EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.90 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.12 in September 2017.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 1,014.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.11% returns over the last 6 months and -13.39% over the last 12 months.