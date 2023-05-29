Prataap Snacks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.62 crore, up 22.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.62 crore in March 2023 up 22.76% from Rs. 314.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.60 crore in March 2023 up 7412.15% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.32 crore in March 2023 up 200.15% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022.

Prataap Snacks EPS has increased to Rs. 9.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 803.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 22.76% over the last 12 months.