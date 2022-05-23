Prataap Snacks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.94 crore, up 18.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:
Net Sales at Rs 314.94 crore in March 2022 up 18.26% from Rs. 266.31 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 103.01% from Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022 down 60.93% from Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2021.
Prataap Snacks shares closed at 653.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prataap Snacks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|311.87
|341.63
|266.31
|Other Operating Income
|3.08
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|314.94
|341.63
|266.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|233.31
|246.49
|185.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.69
|0.46
|0.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.10
|1.73
|4.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.93
|13.79
|11.73
|Depreciation
|10.43
|10.07
|9.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.09
|62.57
|49.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.40
|6.51
|4.44
|Other Income
|1.75
|2.17
|2.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.66
|8.69
|7.37
|Interest
|2.00
|1.54
|1.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.66
|7.14
|5.91
|Exceptional Items
|0.08
|-14.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.58
|-6.87
|5.91
|Tax
|-5.29
|-0.84
|-3.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-6.03
|9.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-6.03
|9.81
|Equity Share Capital
|11.73
|11.73
|11.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-2.57
|4.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-2.57
|4.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-2.57
|4.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-2.57
|4.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited