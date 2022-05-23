 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prataap Snacks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.94 crore, up 18.26% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.94 crore in March 2022 up 18.26% from Rs. 266.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 103.01% from Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022 down 60.93% from Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 653.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.28% over the last 12 months.

Prataap Snacks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 311.87 341.63 266.31
Other Operating Income 3.08 -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.94 341.63 266.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 233.31 246.49 185.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.69 0.46 0.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.10 1.73 4.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.93 13.79 11.73
Depreciation 10.43 10.07 9.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.09 62.57 49.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.40 6.51 4.44
Other Income 1.75 2.17 2.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.66 8.69 7.37
Interest 2.00 1.54 1.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.66 7.14 5.91
Exceptional Items 0.08 -14.01 --
P/L Before Tax -5.58 -6.87 5.91
Tax -5.29 -0.84 -3.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.30 -6.03 9.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.30 -6.03 9.81
Equity Share Capital 11.73 11.73 11.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -2.57 4.18
Diluted EPS -0.13 -2.57 4.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -2.57 4.18
Diluted EPS -0.13 -2.57 4.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
