Prataap Snacks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.94 crore, up 18.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.94 crore in March 2022 up 18.26% from Rs. 266.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 103.01% from Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022 down 60.93% from Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 653.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.28% over the last 12 months.