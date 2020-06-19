Prataap Snacks Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 275.63 crore, up 6.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.63 crore in March 2020 up 6.59% from Rs. 258.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2020 down 75.61% from Rs. 13.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2020 down 25.11% from Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2019.

Prataap Snacks EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.84 in March 2019.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 597.25 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.13% returns over the last 6 months and -33.06% over the last 12 months.