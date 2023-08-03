English
    Prataap Snacks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 387.82 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:Net Sales at Rs 387.82 crore in June 2023 up 17.46% from Rs. 330.16 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.42 crore in June 2023 up 260.08% from Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.57 crore in June 2023 up 5964.91% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.
    Prataap Snacks EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.58 in June 2022.Prataap Snacks shares closed at 844.35 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.56% returns over the last 6 months and 12.44% over the last 12 months.
    Prataap Snacks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations385.90397.91323.32
    Other Operating Income1.92-11.286.84
    Total Income From Operations387.82386.62330.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials250.38261.33249.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.244.360.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.25-0.81-0.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.5120.8115.11
    Depreciation15.2615.2810.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.921.24--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.6880.7966.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.593.63-11.89
    Other Income1.711.411.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.315.04-10.02
    Interest1.341.421.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.973.62-11.72
    Exceptional Items-0.96----
    P/L Before Tax17.013.62-11.72
    Tax3.59-17.98-3.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4221.60-8.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4221.60-8.39
    Equity Share Capital11.9311.7311.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.639.05-3.58
    Diluted EPS5.639.05-3.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.639.05-3.58
    Diluted EPS5.639.05-3.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

