Prataap Snacks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 387.82 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 385.90 397.91 323.32 Other Operating Income 1.92 -11.28 6.84 Total Income From Operations 387.82 386.62 330.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 250.38 261.33 249.98 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.24 4.36 0.41 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.25 -0.81 -0.55 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.51 20.81 15.11 Depreciation 15.26 15.28 10.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.92 1.24 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 77.68 80.79 66.51 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.59 3.63 -11.89 Other Income 1.71 1.41 1.87 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.31 5.04 -10.02 Interest 1.34 1.42 1.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.97 3.62 -11.72 Exceptional Items -0.96 -- -- P/L Before Tax 17.01 3.62 -11.72 Tax 3.59 -17.98 -3.33 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.42 21.60 -8.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.42 21.60 -8.39 Equity Share Capital 11.93 11.73 11.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.63 9.05 -3.58 Diluted EPS 5.63 9.05 -3.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.63 9.05 -3.58 Diluted EPS 5.63 9.05 -3.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited