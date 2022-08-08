Prataap Snacks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.16 crore, up 38.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:
Net Sales at Rs 330.16 crore in June 2022 up 38.31% from Rs. 238.72 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2022 down 916.49% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 95.53% from Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2021.
Prataap Snacks shares closed at 755.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 5.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prataap Snacks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|323.32
|311.87
|237.30
|Other Operating Income
|6.84
|3.08
|1.42
|Total Income From Operations
|330.16
|314.94
|238.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|249.98
|233.31
|178.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|0.69
|0.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.55
|-1.10
|-2.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.11
|13.93
|8.88
|Depreciation
|10.59
|10.43
|9.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.51
|63.09
|41.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.89
|-5.40
|1.44
|Other Income
|1.87
|1.75
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.02
|-3.66
|2.85
|Interest
|1.70
|2.00
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.72
|-5.66
|1.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.72
|-5.58
|1.24
|Tax
|-3.33
|-5.29
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.39
|-0.30
|1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.39
|-0.30
|1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|11.73
|11.73
|11.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.58
|-0.13
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-3.58
|-0.13
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.58
|-0.13
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-3.58
|-0.13
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited