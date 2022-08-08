 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prataap Snacks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.16 crore, up 38.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.16 crore in June 2022 up 38.31% from Rs. 238.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2022 down 916.49% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 95.53% from Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 755.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 5.03% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 323.32 311.87 237.30
Other Operating Income 6.84 3.08 1.42
Total Income From Operations 330.16 314.94 238.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 249.98 233.31 178.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.41 0.69 0.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.55 -1.10 -2.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.11 13.93 8.88
Depreciation 10.59 10.43 9.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.51 63.09 41.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.89 -5.40 1.44
Other Income 1.87 1.75 1.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.02 -3.66 2.85
Interest 1.70 2.00 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.72 -5.66 1.24
Exceptional Items -- 0.08 --
P/L Before Tax -11.72 -5.58 1.24
Tax -3.33 -5.29 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.39 -0.30 1.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.39 -0.30 1.03
Equity Share Capital 11.73 11.73 11.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.58 -0.13 0.44
Diluted EPS -3.58 -0.13 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.58 -0.13 0.44
Diluted EPS -3.58 -0.13 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
