Prataap Snacks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.16 crore, up 38.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.16 crore in June 2022 up 38.31% from Rs. 238.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2022 down 916.49% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 95.53% from Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 755.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 5.03% over the last 12 months.