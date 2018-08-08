Prataap Snacks standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 267.58 crore

Prataap Snacks has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 267.58 crore and a net profit of Rs 11.67 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 1.48 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 230.86 crore and net profit was Rs 10.06 crore, and other income Rs 2.53 crore.
Prataap Snacks shares closed at 1,132.55 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -4.07% over the last 12 months.
Prataap Snacks
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
266.10
265.62
228.33
Other Operating Income
1.48
9.32
2.53
Total Income From Operations
267.58
274.93
230.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
182.81
169.24
147.54
Purchase of Traded Goods
3.51
10.86
4.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
-0.40
-0.24
2.11
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
9.52
10.63
7.05
Depreciation
6.86
7.26
6.99
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
53.56
62.39
49.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
11.72
14.79
13.00
Other Income
4.47
4.04
1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
16.19
18.83
14.07
Interest
0.09
0.41
1.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
16.10
18.42
12.99
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
16.10
18.42
12.99
Tax
4.43
5.87
2.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
11.67
12.55
10.06
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
11.67
12.55
10.06
Equity Share Capital
11.73
11.73
11.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
4.98
5.35
5.77
Diluted EPS
4.98
5.35
4.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
4.98
5.35
5.77
Diluted EPS
4.98
5.35
4.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)