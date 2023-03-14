Prataap Snacks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.79 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.79 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 341.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 156.75% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.51 crore in December 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2021.