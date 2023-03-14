Prataap Snacks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.79 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.79 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 341.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 156.75% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.51 crore in December 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2021.

Prataap Snacks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 759.75 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.71% returns over the last 6 months and 7.35% over the last 12 months.