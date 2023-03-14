English
    Prataap Snacks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.79 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 377.79 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 341.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 156.75% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.51 crore in December 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2021.

    Prataap Snacks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2021.

    Prataap Snacks shares closed at 759.75 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.71% returns over the last 6 months and 7.35% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations377.79398.06341.63
    Other Operating Income--7.16--
    Total Income From Operations377.79405.22341.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials263.93296.21246.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.460.150.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.59-7.281.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1616.0613.79
    Depreciation11.6414.3010.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.7482.9562.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.262.836.51
    Other Income1.612.532.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.875.368.69
    Interest1.581.841.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.283.527.14
    Exceptional Items-----14.01
    P/L Before Tax5.283.52-6.87
    Tax1.860.51-0.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.423.01-6.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.423.01-6.03
    Equity Share Capital11.7311.7311.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.28-2.57
    Diluted EPS1.461.28-2.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.28-2.57
    Diluted EPS1.461.28-2.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am