Prataap Snacks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.79 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 377.79 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 341.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 156.75% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.51 crore in December 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2021.

Prataap Snacks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 377.79 398.06 341.63
Other Operating Income -- 7.16 --
Total Income From Operations 377.79 405.22 341.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 263.93 296.21 246.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.46 0.15 0.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.59 -7.28 1.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.16 16.06 13.79
Depreciation 11.64 14.30 10.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.74 82.95 62.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.26 2.83 6.51
Other Income 1.61 2.53 2.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.87 5.36 8.69
Interest 1.58 1.84 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.28 3.52 7.14
Exceptional Items -- -- -14.01
P/L Before Tax 5.28 3.52 -6.87
Tax 1.86 0.51 -0.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.42 3.01 -6.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.42 3.01 -6.03
Equity Share Capital 11.73 11.73 11.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 1.28 -2.57
Diluted EPS 1.46 1.28 -2.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 1.28 -2.57
Diluted EPS 1.46 1.28 -2.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited