    Prataap Snacks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.79 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 377.79 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 341.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 156.75% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.51 crore in December 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2021.

    Prataap Snacks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations377.79398.06341.63
    Other Operating Income--7.16--
    Total Income From Operations377.79405.22341.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials263.93296.21246.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.460.150.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.59-7.281.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1616.0613.79
    Depreciation11.6414.3010.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.7482.9562.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.262.836.51
    Other Income1.612.532.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.875.368.69
    Interest1.581.841.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.283.527.14
    Exceptional Items-----14.01
    P/L Before Tax5.283.52-6.87
    Tax1.860.51-0.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.423.01-6.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.423.01-6.03
    Equity Share Capital11.7311.7311.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.28-2.57
    Diluted EPS1.461.28-2.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.28-2.57
    Diluted EPS1.461.28-2.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
