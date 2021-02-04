Prataap Snacks Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 293.77 crore, down 7.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.77 crore in December 2020 down 7.21% from Rs. 316.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.85 crore in December 2020 up 4.32% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2020 down 16.48% from Rs. 21.90 crore in December 2019.

Prataap Snacks EPS has increased to Rs. 2.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.39 in December 2019.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 715.65 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.24% returns over the last 6 months and -12.49% over the last 12 months.