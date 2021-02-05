MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prataap Snacks Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 293.77 crore, down 7.21% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 293.77 crore in December 2020 down 7.21% from Rs. 316.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.85 crore in December 2020 up 4.32% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2020 down 16.48% from Rs. 21.90 crore in December 2019.

Prataap Snacks EPS has increased to Rs. 2.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.39 in December 2019.

Close

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 740.25 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.86% returns over the last 6 months and -9.48% over the last 12 months.

Prataap Snacks
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations288.98283.60314.78
Other Operating Income4.791.531.82
Total Income From Operations293.77285.13316.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials203.66200.95218.14
Purchase of Traded Goods0.510.541.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.62-7.771.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.6512.2613.91
Depreciation9.699.5312.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses59.0757.2061.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.5612.427.08
Other Income2.041.832.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6014.269.44
Interest1.481.591.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.1112.667.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.1112.667.68
Tax1.262.812.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.859.865.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.859.865.61
Equity Share Capital11.7311.7311.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.494.202.39
Diluted EPS2.494.202.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.494.202.39
Diluted EPS2.494.202.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Prataap Snacks #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.