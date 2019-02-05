Prataap Snacks Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 262.39 crore, up 0.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.39 crore in December 2018 up 0.13% from Rs. 262.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2018 down 23.04% from Rs. 12.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.51 crore in December 2018 down 19.25% from Rs. 25.40 crore in December 2017.

Prataap Snacks EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.32 in December 2017.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 1,014.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.77% returns over the last 6 months and -15.53% over the last 12 months.