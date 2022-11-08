 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prataap Snacks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.28 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 457.28 crore in September 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 370.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2022 down 71.13% from Rs. 14.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.73 crore in September 2022 down 23.63% from Rs. 32.38 crore in September 2021.

Prataap Snacks EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.26 in September 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 912.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.70% returns over the last 6 months and 25.90% over the last 12 months.

Prataap Snacks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 450.13 375.73 367.27
Other Operating Income 7.15 6.85 3.31
Total Income From Operations 457.28 382.57 370.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 336.08 295.35 271.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.44 0.59 0.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.57 -0.49 -5.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.16 16.98 15.43
Depreciation 17.72 14.07 13.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.08 72.09 64.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.37 -16.02 10.70
Other Income 2.64 1.99 8.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.01 -14.04 18.91
Interest 1.85 1.70 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.16 -15.74 17.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.16 -15.74 17.37
Tax 0.92 -4.35 2.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.24 -11.39 14.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.24 -11.39 14.69
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.24 -11.39 14.69
Equity Share Capital 11.73 11.73 11.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 -4.86 6.26
Diluted EPS 1.81 -4.86 6.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 -4.86 6.26
Diluted EPS 1.81 -4.86 6.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Prataap Snacks #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.