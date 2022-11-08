Prataap Snacks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.28 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 457.28 crore in September 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 370.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2022 down 71.13% from Rs. 14.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.73 crore in September 2022 down 23.63% from Rs. 32.38 crore in September 2021.

Prataap Snacks EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.26 in September 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 912.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.70% returns over the last 6 months and 25.90% over the last 12 months.