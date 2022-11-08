English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prataap Snacks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.28 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 457.28 crore in September 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 370.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2022 down 71.13% from Rs. 14.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.73 crore in September 2022 down 23.63% from Rs. 32.38 crore in September 2021.

    Prataap Snacks EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.26 in September 2021.

    Close

    Prataap Snacks shares closed at 912.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.70% returns over the last 6 months and 25.90% over the last 12 months.

    Prataap Snacks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations450.13375.73367.27
    Other Operating Income7.156.853.31
    Total Income From Operations457.28382.57370.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials336.08295.35271.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.440.590.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.57-0.49-5.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.1616.9815.43
    Depreciation17.7214.0713.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.0872.0964.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.37-16.0210.70
    Other Income2.641.998.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.01-14.0418.91
    Interest1.851.701.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.16-15.7417.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.16-15.7417.37
    Tax0.92-4.352.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.24-11.3914.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.24-11.3914.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.24-11.3914.69
    Equity Share Capital11.7311.7311.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.81-4.866.26
    Diluted EPS1.81-4.866.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.81-4.866.26
    Diluted EPS1.81-4.866.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Prataap Snacks #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm