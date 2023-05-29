English
    Prataap Snacks Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.62 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 386.62 crore in March 2023 up 6.96% from Rs. 361.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.61 crore in March 2023 up 833.14% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.33 crore in March 2023 up 201.63% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.

    Prataap Snacks EPS has increased to Rs. 9.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2022.

    Prataap Snacks shares closed at 803.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 22.76% over the last 12 months.

    Prataap Snacks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations397.91426.45358.49
    Other Operating Income-11.28--2.97
    Total Income From Operations386.62426.45361.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials261.33298.26272.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.363.101.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.811.38-0.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.8119.4615.84
    Depreciation15.2815.0613.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.24----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.7980.8667.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.638.32-8.97
    Other Income1.421.721.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.0510.04-7.17
    Interest1.421.592.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.638.46-9.19
    Exceptional Items----0.08
    P/L Before Tax3.638.46-9.11
    Tax-17.982.64-6.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.615.82-2.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.615.82-2.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.615.82-2.95
    Equity Share Capital11.7311.7311.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.062.48-1.26
    Diluted EPS9.062.48-1.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.062.48-1.26
    Diluted EPS9.062.48-1.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Prataap Snacks #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am