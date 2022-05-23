Prataap Snacks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore, up 16.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore in March 2022 up 16.77% from Rs. 309.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 down 141.36% from Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022 down 60% from Rs. 16.85 crore in March 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 653.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.28% over the last 12 months.