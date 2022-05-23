 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prataap Snacks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore, up 16.77% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore in March 2022 up 16.77% from Rs. 309.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 down 141.36% from Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022 down 60% from Rs. 16.85 crore in March 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 653.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.28% over the last 12 months.

Prataap Snacks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 358.49 384.95 309.54
Other Operating Income 2.97 -- --
Total Income From Operations 361.46 384.95 309.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 272.81 283.49 224.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.59 0.51 0.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.82 0.48 4.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.84 15.56 13.29
Depreciation 13.91 13.28 13.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.11 66.80 53.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.97 4.83 0.82
Other Income 1.81 2.25 2.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.17 7.09 3.75
Interest 2.02 1.54 1.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.19 5.54 2.30
Exceptional Items 0.08 -14.01 --
P/L Before Tax -9.11 -8.47 2.30
Tax -6.16 -1.23 -4.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.95 -7.24 7.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.95 -7.24 7.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.95 -7.24 7.13
Equity Share Capital 11.73 11.73 11.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.26 -3.09 3.04
Diluted EPS -1.26 -3.09 3.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.26 -3.09 3.04
Diluted EPS -1.26 -3.09 3.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
