Prataap Snacks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore, up 16.77% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:
Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore in March 2022 up 16.77% from Rs. 309.54 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 down 141.36% from Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022 down 60% from Rs. 16.85 crore in March 2021.
Prataap Snacks shares closed at 653.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.28% over the last 12 months.
|Prataap Snacks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|358.49
|384.95
|309.54
|Other Operating Income
|2.97
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|361.46
|384.95
|309.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|272.81
|283.49
|224.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.59
|0.51
|0.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.82
|0.48
|4.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.84
|15.56
|13.29
|Depreciation
|13.91
|13.28
|13.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.11
|66.80
|53.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.97
|4.83
|0.82
|Other Income
|1.81
|2.25
|2.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.17
|7.09
|3.75
|Interest
|2.02
|1.54
|1.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.19
|5.54
|2.30
|Exceptional Items
|0.08
|-14.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.11
|-8.47
|2.30
|Tax
|-6.16
|-1.23
|-4.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.95
|-7.24
|7.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.95
|-7.24
|7.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.95
|-7.24
|7.13
|Equity Share Capital
|11.73
|11.73
|11.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-3.09
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-3.09
|3.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-3.09
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-3.09
|3.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
