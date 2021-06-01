Prataap Snacks Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 309.54 crore, down 1.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.54 crore in March 2021 down 1.47% from Rs. 314.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2021 down 63.93% from Rs. 19.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.85 crore in March 2021 up 5.71% from Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2020.

Prataap Snacks EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.42 in March 2020.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 572.75 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given -13.87% returns over the last 6 months and 11.06% over the last 12 months.