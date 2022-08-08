Prataap Snacks Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 382.57 crore, up 36.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 382.57 crore in June 2022 up 36.82% from Rs. 279.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2022 down 613.98% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 99.76% from Rs. 12.55 crore in June 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 755.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 5.03% over the last 12 months.