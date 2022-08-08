 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prataap Snacks Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 382.57 crore, up 36.82% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 382.57 crore in June 2022 up 36.82% from Rs. 279.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2022 down 613.98% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 99.76% from Rs. 12.55 crore in June 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 755.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 5.03% over the last 12 months.

Prataap Snacks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 375.73 358.49 278.20
Other Operating Income 6.85 2.97 1.42
Total Income From Operations 382.57 361.46 279.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 295.35 272.81 214.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.59 1.59 0.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.49 -0.82 -3.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.98 15.84 10.35
Depreciation 14.07 13.91 13.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.09 67.11 45.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.02 -8.97 -2.03
Other Income 1.99 1.81 1.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.04 -7.17 -0.56
Interest 1.70 2.02 1.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.74 -9.19 -2.18
Exceptional Items -- 0.08 --
P/L Before Tax -15.74 -9.11 -2.18
Tax -4.35 -6.16 -0.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.39 -2.95 -1.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.39 -2.95 -1.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -11.39 -2.95 -1.59
Equity Share Capital 11.73 11.73 11.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.86 -1.26 -0.68
Diluted EPS -4.86 -1.26 -0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.86 -1.26 -0.68
Diluted EPS -4.86 -1.26 -0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Prataap Snacks #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.