Prataap Snacks Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 382.57 crore, up 36.82% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:
Net Sales at Rs 382.57 crore in June 2022 up 36.82% from Rs. 279.62 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2022 down 613.98% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 99.76% from Rs. 12.55 crore in June 2021.
Prataap Snacks shares closed at 755.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 5.03% over the last 12 months.
|Prataap Snacks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|375.73
|358.49
|278.20
|Other Operating Income
|6.85
|2.97
|1.42
|Total Income From Operations
|382.57
|361.46
|279.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|295.35
|272.81
|214.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.59
|1.59
|0.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.49
|-0.82
|-3.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.98
|15.84
|10.35
|Depreciation
|14.07
|13.91
|13.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.09
|67.11
|45.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.02
|-8.97
|-2.03
|Other Income
|1.99
|1.81
|1.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.04
|-7.17
|-0.56
|Interest
|1.70
|2.02
|1.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.74
|-9.19
|-2.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.74
|-9.11
|-2.18
|Tax
|-4.35
|-6.16
|-0.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.39
|-2.95
|-1.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.39
|-2.95
|-1.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.39
|-2.95
|-1.59
|Equity Share Capital
|11.73
|11.73
|11.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.86
|-1.26
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.86
|-1.26
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.86
|-1.26
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.86
|-1.26
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited