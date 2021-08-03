Prataap Snacks Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 279.62 crore, up 42.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.62 crore in June 2021 up 42.85% from Rs. 195.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021 up 73.23% from Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.55 crore in June 2021 up 23.77% from Rs. 10.14 crore in June 2020.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 722.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)