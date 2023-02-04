 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prataap Snacks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 426.45 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 426.45 crore in December 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 384.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2022 up 180.42% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.22% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2021.

Prataap Snacks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 426.45 450.13 384.95
Other Operating Income -- 7.15 --
Total Income From Operations 426.45 457.28 384.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 298.26 336.08 283.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.10 0.44 0.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.38 -7.57 0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.46 18.16 15.56
Depreciation 15.06 17.72 13.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.86 88.08 66.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.32 4.37 4.83
Other Income 1.72 2.64 2.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.04 7.01 7.09
Interest 1.59 1.85 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.46 5.16 5.54
Exceptional Items -- -- -14.01
P/L Before Tax 8.46 5.16 -8.47
Tax 2.64 0.92 -1.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.82 4.24 -7.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.82 4.24 -7.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.82 4.24 -7.24
Equity Share Capital 11.73 11.73 11.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.81 -3.09
Diluted EPS 2.48 1.81 -3.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.81 -3.09
Diluted EPS 2.48 1.81 -3.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited