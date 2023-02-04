Prataap Snacks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 426.45 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.45 crore in December 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 384.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2022 up 180.42% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.22% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2021.