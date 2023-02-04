English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prataap Snacks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 426.45 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 426.45 crore in December 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 384.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2022 up 180.42% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.22% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2021.

    Prataap Snacks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations426.45450.13384.95
    Other Operating Income--7.15--
    Total Income From Operations426.45457.28384.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials298.26336.08283.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.100.440.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.38-7.570.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.4618.1615.56
    Depreciation15.0617.7213.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.8688.0866.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.324.374.83
    Other Income1.722.642.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.047.017.09
    Interest1.591.851.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.465.165.54
    Exceptional Items-----14.01
    P/L Before Tax8.465.16-8.47
    Tax2.640.92-1.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.824.24-7.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.824.24-7.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.824.24-7.24
    Equity Share Capital11.7311.7311.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.81-3.09
    Diluted EPS2.481.81-3.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.81-3.09
    Diluted EPS2.481.81-3.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited