Prashant India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 47.51% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prashant India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in September 2018 down 47.51% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2018 up 10.98% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2018 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.
|
|Prashant India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.18
|0.24
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|0.04
|--
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.24
|0.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.12
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.29
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.20
|-0.17
|Other Income
|--
|1.04
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.84
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.84
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.84
|-0.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.84
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.84
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|1.99
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|1.99
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|1.99
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|1.99
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
