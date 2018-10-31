Prashant India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 47.51% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in September 2018 down 47.51% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2018 up 10.98% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2018 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.