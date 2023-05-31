Prashant India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 40.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 40.79% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 728.48% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Prashant India shares closed at 8.85 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.81% returns over the last 6 months