Prashant India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 40.79% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prashant India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 40.79% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 728.48% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Prashant India shares closed at 8.85 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.81% returns over the last 6 months

    Prashant India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.220.370.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.220.370.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.01--0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.100.09
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.260.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.010.02
    Other Income0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.010.04
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.010.04
    Exceptional Items-0.140.05-0.01
    P/L Before Tax-0.190.050.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.190.050.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.190.050.03
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.460.120.07
    Diluted EPS-0.460.120.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.460.120.07
    Diluted EPS-0.460.120.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

