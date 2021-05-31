Prashant India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 3.25% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prashant India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2021 down 3.25% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 up 4225.64% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.
Prashant India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.
|Prashant India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.33
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.04
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.33
|0.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.10
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.21
|0.24
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|0.18
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.16
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.38
|-0.05
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.38
|-0.05
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.38
|-0.05
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.38
|-0.05
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited