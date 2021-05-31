Prashant India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2021 down 3.25% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 up 4225.64% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Prashant India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.