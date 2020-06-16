Prashant India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 76.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2020 down 76.57% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 101.14% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 96.34% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019.