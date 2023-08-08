Prashant India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 43.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 43.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 69.17% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Prashant India shares closed at 8.63 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months