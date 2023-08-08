English
    Prashant India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 43.85% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prashant India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 43.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 69.17% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Prashant India shares closed at 8.63 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months

    Prashant India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.220.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.220.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.010.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.090.08
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.180.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.07-0.10
    Other Income0.040.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.06-0.09
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-0.06-0.09
    Exceptional Items-0.03-0.140.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.15-0.19-0.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.15-0.19-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-0.19-0.09
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.46-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.46-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.46-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.46-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Prashant India #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

