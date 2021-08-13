Prashant India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 53.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 53.43% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 5.32% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Prashant India shares closed at 1.21 on July 27, 2021 (BSE)