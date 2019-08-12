Prashant India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 115.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2019 up 115.22% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 93.86% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 91.86% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2018.

Prashant India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.99 in June 2018.

Prashant India shares closed at 1.20 on January 19, 2007 (BSE)