Prashant India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 35.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 35.06% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 172.45% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.