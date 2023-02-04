 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prashant India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 35.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prashant India are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 35.06% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 172.45% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Prashant India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 0.28 0.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.37 0.28 0.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.00 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.10 0.11
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.15 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.00 -0.08
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.01 -0.07
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.01 -0.07
Exceptional Items 0.05 0.02 --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.03 -0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 0.03 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 0.03 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.06 -0.17
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.06 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.06 -0.17
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.06 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited