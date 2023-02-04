English
    Prashant India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 35.06% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prashant India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 35.06% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 172.45% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Prashant India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.370.280.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.370.280.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.00--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.100.11
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.150.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.00-0.08
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.01-0.07
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.01-0.07
    Exceptional Items0.050.02--
    P/L Before Tax0.050.03-0.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.03-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.03-0.07
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.06-0.17
    Diluted EPS0.120.06-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.06-0.17
    Diluted EPS0.120.06-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited