Prashant India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 15.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2021 down 15.5% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 231.02% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Prashant India shares closed at 3.27 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)