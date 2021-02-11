Prashant India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 22.62% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 41.3% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.