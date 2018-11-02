Pranavadity Spg Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.32 crore, up 4.12% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 20.32 crore in September 2018 up 4.12% from Rs. 19.52 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2018 up 217.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2018 up 1960% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.

Pranavadity Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2017.

Pranavadity Spg shares closed at 15.45 on October 30, 2018 (BSE)