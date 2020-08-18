Pranavadity Spg Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 90.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pranavadity Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2020 down 90.42% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020 down 436.19% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2020 down 500% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019.
Pranavadity Spg shares closed at 11.25 on August 14, 2020 (BSE)
|Pranavadity Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.97
|14.99
|20.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|1.97
|14.99
|20.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.30
|11.26
|14.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.51
|-1.43
|1.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|2.20
|Employees Cost
|1.03
|2.14
|2.07
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.31
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|2.78
|1.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|-0.07
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.34
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.62
|0.27
|-0.53
|Interest
|0.04
|0.14
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.66
|0.13
|-0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.66
|0.13
|-0.56
|Tax
|-0.46
|0.04
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.20
|0.09
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.20
|0.09
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|19.24
|19.24
|19.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|0.05
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|0.05
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|0.05
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|0.05
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am