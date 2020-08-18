Pranavadity Spg Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 90.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2020 down 90.42% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020 down 436.19% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2020 down 500% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019.

Pranavadity Spg shares closed at 11.25 on August 14, 2020 (BSE)