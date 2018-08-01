Pranavadity Spg standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 20.45 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 20.29 18.94 16.45 Other Operating Income 0.15 0.05 -- Total Income From Operations 20.45 18.99 16.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 13.86 13.55 13.21 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 -0.26 -1.69 Power & Fuel 2.52 2.50 2.45 Employees Cost 2.09 2.11 1.88 Depreciation 0.30 0.31 0.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.34 1.23 1.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.48 -0.44 -0.74 Other Income -- -- 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.48 -0.44 -0.69 Interest 0.09 0.23 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.39 -0.67 -0.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.39 -0.67 -0.74 Tax 0.14 -0.12 -0.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.25 -0.55 -0.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.25 -0.55 -0.50 Equity Share Capital 19.24 19.24 19.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 -0.28 -0.26 Diluted EPS 0.13 -0.28 -0.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 -0.28 -0.26 Diluted EPS 0.13 -0.28 -0.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited