Pranavadity Spg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in December 2018 up 21.11% from Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018 down 224.45% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2018 down 814.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

Pranavadity Spg shares closed at 15.00 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)