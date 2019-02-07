Pranavadity Spg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pranavadity Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in December 2018 up 21.11% from Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018 down 224.45% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2018 down 814.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.
Pranavadity Spg shares closed at 15.00 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Pranavadity Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.70
|20.13
|17.00
|Other Operating Income
|-0.08
|0.20
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|20.62
|20.32
|17.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.54
|15.99
|11.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.37
|-2.74
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|2.85
|2.66
|2.29
|Employees Cost
|2.21
|2.18
|1.90
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.31
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.95
|1.31
|1.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.60
|0.62
|-0.45
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.60
|0.62
|-0.45
|Interest
|0.05
|0.11
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.65
|0.52
|-0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.65
|0.52
|-0.49
|Tax
|-0.59
|0.21
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.07
|0.31
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.07
|0.31
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|19.24
|19.24
|19.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|0.16
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|0.16
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|0.16
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|0.16
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited