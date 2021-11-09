Prakash Woollen Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.55 crore, down 6.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.55 crore in September 2021 down 6.69% from Rs. 27.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021 down 53.41% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021 down 31.15% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2020.

Prakash Woollen EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in September 2020.

Prakash Woollen shares closed at 58.00 on November 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.40% returns over the last 6 months and 192.93% over the last 12 months.