Prakash Woollen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore, down 29.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore in March 2023 down 29.73% from Rs. 21.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 184.35% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 up 97.85% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

Prakash Woollen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

Prakash Woollen shares closed at 23.24 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.00% returns over the last 6 months and -52.86% over the last 12 months.