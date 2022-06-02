Prakash Woollen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore in March 2022 up 15.17% from Rs. 18.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 188.82% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 down 32.12% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.
Prakash Woollen shares closed at 46.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and 64.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.51
|38.98
|18.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.51
|38.98
|18.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.99
|19.03
|19.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.09
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.83
|11.78
|-8.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.78
|2.27
|1.93
|Depreciation
|0.98
|1.06
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.63
|3.87
|3.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.87
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.90
|0.24
|Interest
|0.48
|0.49
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.53
|0.41
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.53
|0.41
|0.00
|Tax
|-0.27
|0.23
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|0.18
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|0.18
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|10.26
|10.26
|10.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.18
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.18
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.18
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.18
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited