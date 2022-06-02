 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prakash Woollen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore in March 2022 up 15.17% from Rs. 18.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 188.82% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 down 32.12% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

Prakash Woollen shares closed at 46.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and 64.23% over the last 12 months.

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.51 38.98 18.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.51 38.98 18.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.99 19.03 19.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.09 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.83 11.78 -8.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.78 2.27 1.93
Depreciation 0.98 1.06 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.63 3.87 3.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.87 0.11
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.90 0.24
Interest 0.48 0.49 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.53 0.41 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.53 0.41 0.00
Tax -0.27 0.23 -0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 0.18 0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 0.18 0.29
Equity Share Capital 10.26 10.26 10.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.18 0.28
Diluted EPS -0.25 0.18 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.18 0.28
Diluted EPS -0.25 0.18 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Prakash Woollen #Prakash Woollen &amp; Synthetic Mills #Results #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.