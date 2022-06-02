Prakash Woollen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore in March 2022 up 15.17% from Rs. 18.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 188.82% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 down 32.12% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

Prakash Woollen shares closed at 46.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and 64.23% over the last 12 months.