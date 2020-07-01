Prakash Woollen Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.03 crore, up 8.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.03 crore in March 2020 up 8.56% from Rs. 21.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020 down 63.47% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020 down 33.23% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2019.

Prakash Woollen EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2019.

Prakash Woollen shares closed at 19.50 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.51% returns over the last 6 months and -11.36% over the last 12 months.