Prakash Woollen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore, down 24.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore in June 2023 down 24.72% from Rs. 21.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 60.12% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 up 742.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Prakash Woollen shares closed at 24.18 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -35.35% over the last 12 months.