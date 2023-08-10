English
    Prakash Woollen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore, down 24.72% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore in June 2023 down 24.72% from Rs. 21.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 60.12% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 up 742.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    Prakash Woollen shares closed at 24.18 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -35.35% over the last 12 months.

    Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.4015.1121.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.4015.1121.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5520.2822.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.05--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.98-12.60-6.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.921.982.11
    Depreciation1.141.021.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.103.574.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.660.82-1.30
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.660.82-1.30
    Interest0.830.610.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.170.21-1.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.170.21-1.69
    Tax0.50-0.01-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.660.22-1.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.660.22-1.66
    Equity Share Capital10.2610.2610.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.640.21-1.62
    Diluted EPS-0.640.21-1.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.640.21-1.62
    Diluted EPS-0.640.21-1.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

