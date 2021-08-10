Prakash Woollen Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore in June 2021 up 10.71% from Rs. 11.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 45.01% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021 up 558.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Prakash Woollen shares closed at 29.10 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.63% returns over the last 6 months and 43.70% over the last 12 months.