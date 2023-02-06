Prakash Woollen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore in December 2022 up 19% from Rs. 38.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 896.2% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 89.29% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.