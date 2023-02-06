 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prakash Woollen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore in December 2022 up 19% from Rs. 38.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 896.2% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 89.29% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.38 20.40 38.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.38 20.40 38.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.14 19.94 19.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 0.02 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.67 -5.79 11.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.06 2.01 2.27
Depreciation 1.02 1.02 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.18 4.84 3.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.83 -1.64 0.87
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 -1.63 0.90
Interest 0.67 0.57 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.48 -2.20 0.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.48 -2.20 0.41
Tax -0.03 -0.04 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.45 -2.15 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.45 -2.15 0.18
Equity Share Capital 10.26 10.26 10.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.41 -2.10 0.18
Diluted EPS -1.41 -2.10 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.41 -2.10 0.18
Diluted EPS -1.41 -2.10 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited