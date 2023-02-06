Prakash Woollen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.38 crore in December 2022 up 19% from Rs. 38.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 896.2% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 89.29% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.
Prakash Woollen shares closed at 24.95 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.91% returns over the last 6 months and -69.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.38
|20.40
|38.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.38
|20.40
|38.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.14
|19.94
|19.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|0.02
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.67
|-5.79
|11.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.06
|2.01
|2.27
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.02
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.18
|4.84
|3.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-1.64
|0.87
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-1.63
|0.90
|Interest
|0.67
|0.57
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.48
|-2.20
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.48
|-2.20
|0.41
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.45
|-2.15
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.45
|-2.15
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|10.26
|10.26
|10.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-2.10
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-2.10
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-2.10
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-2.10
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited